Stepping away from coronavirus stress

From the United States Surgeon General to Governor Gretchen Whitmer, we've been getting warnings that there's going to be a lot of bad news this week.

That can be overwhelming for some people especially after a month-plus of coronavirus coverage.

Maybe you're trying to absorb as much info about the pandemic as possible, or want to be informed about how to protect your family. Either way, it's okay to shut it all out for a while.

"Engaging in boundaries is self care, and self care right now is the utmost important thing," said Angela Joseph, a health and wellness coach.

Find out what stresses you out and tune it out entirely -- or at least as much as you can.

"I may look at it in the first hour of my day, or before or after dinner, and put it away, said Joseph.

Talking to other people helps, especially if you're quarantined alone -- just make sure you're talking to them about something other than coronavirus.

"We're actually beginning to engage our loved ones in our world. This is a norm right now, and the people we can engage...family and friends, they're here for us," said Joseph.

Being quarantined destroyed routines for many people, but it also gives us a chance to use some free time we never thought we'd had.

"If you begin to recognize in these times where all of a sudden our daily routine is ripped away," said Joseph, "we're either going to feel extremely anxious because that routine is gone, or we're gonna go 'Oh my gosh, this is so liberating.'"

Joseph says: don't focus on what we can't control, like the rising number of coronavirus deaths.

Rather, look at the things we can control, like adding a new habit to your day such as reading or heading outside for a bit.

"That's probably where I could say you can look at this as an opportunity,: said Joseph. "Let's look at ways where we can actually feel better about our day vs. worse."