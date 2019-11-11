Steady snowfall will pile up today

A steady light to moderate snow today will gradually pile-up. Most areas pick up 2-4'' of snow by late afternoon. Localized heavier snowfall totals will be possible. Temperatures will not move much today with temperatures in the mid 20s to near 30. Allow extra travel time today with the colder air and snow making for slippery travel on untreated roadways.

Scattered snow showers are expected tonight with little in the way of accumulation. Colder temperatures tonight as temperatures drop to the mid teens. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs in the mid 20s. A mix of clouds and sun Tuesday with a few flurries possible.

