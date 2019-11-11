Steady snow leading to accidents, keep up to date on traffic and weather

A steady down fall of snow has made roads particularly precarious today. The wet conditions this morning led to slick roads, and then cold conditions and snow layering roads didn't help.

On WILX News 10's traffic map, people can see how slow the freeways are. MDOT has reported multiple accidents and cars sliding off the road into ditches today.

Light to moderate snow will continue for most of the day. Additional snowfall accumulations this afternoon of 2-3'' in the Lansing area and 2-4'' along and south of I-94.

