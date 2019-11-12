Staying active after a heart attack can help you live longer!

That's according to a new Harvard study that tracked more than 15-hundred male heart attack patients.

Men who walked at least 30 minutes a day after they recovered were a third less likely to die than those who stayed sedentary.

The biggest survival advantage was among men who were highly active both before and after a heart attack.

But experts say it's important to stick to an active lifestyle.

Patients who stopped working out after a few years lost their lower risk of death.

The study was led by researchers at Harvard University and presented at the annual meeting of the American Heart Association.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.