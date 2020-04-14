Stay-home order postpones RV pickup at Ingham County Fairgrounds

Storing trailers, boats and other items at the Ingham County Fairgrounds is supposed to be a convenience, but now some owners are frustrated because they have to wait get their items out.

Property belonging to 200 people will have to stay in long-term storage for longer than expected because of the state's stay-home order.

"They said it's not about the time or money, it's just a factor of being non-essential," said trailer owner Joel Krupa.

As an essential worker, Krupa says he was planning on using his 33-foot RV to social distance from his family.

"I wanna keep my family safe," said Krupa. "If I could have it in my backyard we can still stay home and save lives."

The fairgrounds managers say they too are considering safety and don't want to put anyone at risk. They decided to postpone pickup until the state's stay-home order is lifted.

"Ingham County Fairgrounds respects the requests of each individual person in regards to picking up his or her RV, Boat or other items from long term storage. In order to follow the Governor's 'stay-at-home' policy, we have started calling all 200+ residents taking advantage of the storage system to make them aware the new date to remove their items is May 9th. We have decided to give ourselves and the community a one week grace period to ensure people will have the opportunity to coordinate their transportation to the grounds, as well as time to check their vehicles for any necessary maintenance that must be conducted prior to its removal from our facilities. I understand that this can be frustrating for some people, but the health and safety of our employees and community is of utmost importance," Events Director Lindsey McKeever said in a statement.

However, some owners disagree.

"I really don't think that has any bearing on the property of people," said Krupa.

Trailer owner Jerry Monroe says he isn't upset, but would have loved the option of another solution.

"I understand that we're at a stay at home order but my question would be to the fairgrounds why can't over the course of days, owners come out every hour. Schedule one every hour, one every two hours to come pull out their possessions that way everybody is not there all at the same time," said Monroe.

Monroe says he respects the decision but was hoping to offer up his trailer to help front-line workers.

"I would've jumped at the opportunity to help, but I couldn't do it obviously because I couldn't pull out my trailer," said Monroe.

The Ingham County Fairgrounds also tells News 10 they've been in contact with the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and they suggest only items that are essential to maintaining and sustaining human life should be accessed at this time.

