Stay home order forces delays in East Lansing school construction projects

East Lansing Public Schools might have to push back when it starts rebuilding Marble Elementary.

Under the stay home order, school construction projects are not considered essential. So that means projects like East Lansing's Pinecrest Elementary had to stop.

"I'm disappointed and I understand from a health prospective," said Owen Blank, whose children attend ELPS.

The district is rebuilding Pinecrest and Whitehills elementaries.

The plan was for students to take their seats in the new schools next school year, something Blank was looking forward to.

"It's frustrating. It's an expensive project project. I guess they are somewhat behind," he said.

ELPS Superintendent Dori Leyko said contractors were making good progress at both sites, but with no work being done the last six weeks they are getting behind.

The question now is to figure out how to catch up.

"I think we will have to significantly probably increase some of the labor and overtime to make up for the missed weeks of work," said Leyko.

Leyko said another option is pushing back the deadline and maybe moving students in at winter break.

Right now, she said there's too many unknowns to make a decision.

"It's having a domino effect on what happens next based on whether or not we can get our construction workers back to Pinecrest and Whitehills," Leyko said.

Pinecrest and Whitehills are the third and fourth elementaries being rebuilt in East Lansing.

When those schools open, the district will rebuild Marbel Elementary.

Blanks' daughter will be a kindergartner there next year.

He just wants some clarity.

"Tell us as a parent where kids are going to be so we can get situated. I think the most sensible course is to postpone Marble for a year," Blank said.

The district said it is waiting to find out if construction will be able to continue on May 1 before it decides on what steps it takes next.

Leyko said all elementary projects will be completed because voters approved the bonds in 2017.

