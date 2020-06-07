Statue of Ex-Dearborn mayor with segregationist view removed

Crews have removed a statue of Dearborn's longest-serving mayor, who favored segregationist policies and made racist comments over his 35-year tenure that ended in 1977.

The statue of Orville Hubbard had been on the grounds of the Dearborn Historical Museum for several years after it was removed from the former City Hall campus in 2015.

It was taken down Friday.

A city spokeswoman says the statute had become a “divisive symbol rather than a unifying one.”

Calls for the statue to be removed were renewed in the wake of nationwide protests over George Floyd's death.