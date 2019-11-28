Statistics show Black Friday is ruthless

Black Friday starts earlier and earlier every year. Many stores in Lansing will be opening Thursday night. For many people, Black Friday is just as important as Thanksgiving.

One study found that 23 percent of Americans surveyed said they would leave Thanksgiving dinner for Black Friday shopping.

Black Friday shopping has gained a reputation for being cutthroat and hectic. One in five people said they've gotten into an escalated argument while shopping.

Shoppers should keep a watchful eye on their cart while snagging deals -- some people may snag items out of your cart when you aren't looking. 18 percent of people surveyed said they've grabbed an item out of a strangers carts.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

