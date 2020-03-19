States suspending standardized tests as schools close

Closing schools to combat the spread of the coronavirus has prompted several states to cancel the standardized testing that is dreaded by students and teachers alike.

Many states were scheduled to begin testing in April but now face school closures that could last weeks or longer.

States are asking federal education officials to waive federal testing requirements. Many states use high-stakes testing to advance students to the next grade level and rate schools and teachers.

Education groups also say bringing kids in for testing after weeks of online learning wouldn't be fair to them.

