State's Plan for Schools to be Released Tuesday

A lot of the uncertainty surrounding the upcoming school year may be cleared up Tuesday morning. State lawmakers are set to announce their "Return to Learn" plan at an 11:00 a.m. press conference outside the Michigan State Capitol.

Senate and House Lawmakers have said that the goal is to give students and their parents flexibility for the upcoming school year. Last week, Gov. Whitmer gave the go-ahead for Michigan schools to return to in-person classes this fall.

Gov. Whitmer said that the 800+ school districts in the state can move at their own pace, depending on what phase of the MI Safe Start plan they are in.

Some of the concerns Gov. Whitmer has are for older teachers who may be more vulnerable to the effects of the virus. A handful of educators have also voiced about class sizes with social distancing.

"You may be able to get nine or ten kids in the entire room. That's something that would create a problem. [The] same type of thing with busing. Same with the cafeteria," said Geoff Bontrager, the superintendent of Northwest Community Schools.

John Deiter, who runs Dewitt Public Schools worries about funding availability if classes were socially distanced. "To have smaller class sizes, you need more staff, and to have more staff, you need more funding, so that's a real catch-22 for us right now," Deiter said.

This is a developing story. News 10 will have more coverage of the plan once it is released Tuesday.

