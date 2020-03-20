State won't count online learning during mandated school closure

It looks like students won't be getting credit for any online distance learning they might be doing during the mandated state closure of all K-12 schools.

The Michigan Department of Education said there is no "mechanism to earn instructional time during a period of mandated school closure."

The department said schools can offer supplemental learning opportunities for those who are using distance learning methods and are encouraged to do so as they see fit.

The department said it will not be granting seat time waiver requests at this time.

