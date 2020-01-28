State withholding thousands of dollars from Webberville

The state is withholding almost $700 thousand from a small town in Mid-Michigan because it's audits aren't getting done on time.

Tuesday the Treasury Department told News 10 Webberville has long-standing financial and operational issues.

The state says those problems go all the way back to 2012.

The most recent audit is being "Disclaimed," which means it's impossible for the treasury department to even form an opinion on Webberville's finances.

Dan Norton, former Webberville council member said, "I'm a little in shock. That can't be happening. That doesn't make any sense."

People in Webberville are surprised to hear their small town has some big financial problems.

Eight straight annual audits were either submitted late "Disclaimed" or not done at all.

Now the Michigan Treasury Department is withholding more than $600 thousand in state funding until everything gets sorted out.

Norton used to be on the village council.He said he never saw any red flags.

Norton said, "Everything was fine. Everything seemed alright. There weren't any questions of funds or anything like that. It seemed very organized."

Village President Brad Hitchcock told news 10 some of the information the state released is inaccurate.

He says Webberville switched auditors, which resulted in some confusion over the numbers.

Former councilman Norton says that doesn't answer all the questions.

"Well right now I'm second guessing everything. I mean if this is going on. If this is real. What else is going on?"

Hitchcock won't comment on the issue until a new audit is done.

He expects that to happen by march first.

The state is withholding $544 thousand dollars from the "Michigan Transportation fund" and another $97 thousand in revenue sharing.

That money is typically used to pay for things like police and fire departments.

