State wins lawsuit over license suspensions but offers help

According to court documents the man told investigators he was distracted by his mobile phone and didn't see the stop sign. Officials said testing showed his alcohol level was above the legal limit to drive. (Source: Pixabay)
By  | 
Posted:

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - State officials say they want to help poor people avoid a driver's license suspension for unpaid traffic tickets.

A federal appeals court last year rejected a challenge to the suspension policy.

But the attorney general's office said a line will be added to tickets and court forms, telling people to contact the local court to arrange an alternative if they can't afford to pay a fine.

The language will be added no later than mid-February 2021.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 