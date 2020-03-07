State wins lawsuit over license suspensions but offers help

State officials say they want to help poor people avoid a driver's license suspension for unpaid traffic tickets.

A federal appeals court last year rejected a challenge to the suspension policy.

But the attorney general's office said a line will be added to tickets and court forms, telling people to contact the local court to arrange an alternative if they can't afford to pay a fine.

The language will be added no later than mid-February 2021.

