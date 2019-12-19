State warns of surprising toy dangers

If you have young children, you're probably very familiar with what's in the toy section this holiday season.

Some of the more than a dozen toys to look out for according to the AG's Office (source, WILX).

But have you thought about the items in that toy aisle that could pose a danger to your kids?

Michigan's Attorney General released a list of dangerous toys this week and some of those toys making the list could be a big surprise.

"There are a lot of toys out there that have been recalled or are implicitly dangerous," Communications Director for the Michigan Attorney General's Office Kelly Rossman-McKinney said.

Toys like Fischer Price's Day and Night Play Yards, Trek's Kickster Bikes, Crate and Barrel's Activity Push walkers are just some of the more than a dozen toys on the AG's list. The state also warns about riding toys, toys with batteries, magnets and even toys that make noise among other things.

"I didn't think about something as basic as a balloon," Rossman-McKinney said. "These are things that you tend to take for granted without realizing what the inherent danger may be. You just have to be mindful and do your research."

Local moms say they try to keep these things in mind when it comes to shopping for their kids. Especially ones that are considered "classically dangerous," like toys with strings, projectiles, toxic substances, and sharp materials.

"You want your kid to be able to explore different things but have to make sure its safe and there aren't any choking hazards or anything like that," Paige Kowaleski said.

Warnings and age restrictions are also helpful, especially when a child receives a gift from a family member.

"Definitely age-specific, you want to check and check instructions and anything like that on the gift," Kowaleski added.

The AG says there's a lot to look out for, but they just want to make sure kids have a fun and injury-free holiday season.

"We all get caught up in the holidays and the closer to Christmas it gets, the more you're stressed out with all kinds of things. Still use your head. You've got an obligation to do that," Rossman-McKinney cautioned.

The AG's Office also warns about smart and connected toys. Make sure you check privacy settings before handing it over to your child.

To view the entire list and things to look out for, click here.

