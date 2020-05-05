State to consider banning guns inside Capitol

Several protests have taken place in Michigan since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

A protest last week resulted in protesters storming the Capitol Building armed, which has since received national attention.

After seeking legal advice, the Michigan Capitol Commission could make a decision to ban guns inside of the Capitol building, the vice-chairman of the commission told the Detroit Free Press Tuesday.

Demonstrators legally carried rifles and handguns inside the Capitol last week, protesting Governor Gretchen Whitmer's efforts to extend the state of emergency. They stood outside for a couple of hours before trying to get into the House chamber while chanting "let us in."

Protesters said they want to get back to work and feel their constitutional rights are being taken away. Several of them told News 10 they should be able to see their families and have the option to choose whether or not they want to wear personal protective equipment.

Two protesters told News 10 they feel the virus '"isn't real" and think it's just like the flu.

Open carry of firearms has been allowed inside of the Capitol building for quite some time, but that all could change depending on what the Michigan Capitol Commission decides. The Detroit Free Press is reporting the commission is expected to make a decision next Monday.

