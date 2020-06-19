State reports billions paid out to unemployed

The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency said in a Friday news release that $11.4 billion in payments have reached about 2.1 million people since March 15.

The U.S. Secret Service issued an alert in May that the potential for fraud was high during the COVID-19 pandemic as criminals target unemployment insurance benefit providers.

In response, Michigan stopped payment on 340,000 claims, but has since cleared over 200,000 of those.

“Our focus remains on getting 100 percent of eligible Michigan workers 100 percent of the benefits they deserve,” UIA Director Steve Gray said in the release. "We are using every available resource to verify the identity of legitimate claimants whose payments are held due to increased criminal activity, including 850 dedicated employees and newly formed advanced analytics team.”

Some of those whose claims were stopped are still struggling to resolve the issue.

Brady Hiller has been dealing with the problem for weeks, News 10 reported Tuesday.

"I uploaded my driver's license, social security, what I need then they got a verification saying I need to do it again a week after that," said Hiller. "Two weeks later I ended up getting the same thing, a stop payment indicator."

State Rep. Matt Hall of Marshall, a Republican, has held hearings in the House of Representatives on the state’s difficulty in paying benefits.

In a release posted by Hall’s office Friday, the representative said he was given information that said 189,471 people who have received payments now are not because of the state requiring extra identity verification.

“Going by this new information, we have over 350,000 people who are stuck through no fault of their own,” Hall said in his release. "Legislators have heard from many of them. They’ve had to take out loans and are struggling to get by and feed their families with no end in sight.”

In its release, the UIA said Michigan received more than 58,000 reports of unemployment identity theft since March 15, with more than 25,000 of those coming since June 1.

