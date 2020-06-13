State reports almost 45,000 have recovered from COVID-19

The novel coronavirus continues to slowly spread throughout Michigan, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 180 new cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths, this brings the state total to 59,801 cases and 5.767 deaths.

Clinton County reports 145 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 195 cases and 7 deaths.

Ingham County reports 785 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 464 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County 241 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 4,050 cases and 68 deaths.

The good news however, Michigan reports 44, 964 people have recovered from COVID-19.

This number will be updated weekly.

