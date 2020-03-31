State reports 259 confirmed coronavirus deaths as of Tuesday

There are now 259 confirmed deaths from coronavirus in Michigan, according to data released Tuesday.

This is up from 184 reported on Monday by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, a jump of 75 in one day.

The Greater Lansing area continues to see increases in the number of cases.

As of Tuesday, Ingham County has 91 total positive cases while Eaton County has 21, Clinton County has 24, Jackson County has 47 and one death, and Hillsdale County has 14 and one death, according to state data.

Statewide, there are 7,615 confirmed positive coronavirus cases.

There have been 18,963 negative tests reported, with 5,861 positive tests statewide.

There have been 24,934 total specimens tested as of Tuesday.

Counts represent the total specimens tested, not total patients tested. A patient can have more than one specimen tested, therefore the number of specimens tested may be more than the number of patients tested.

