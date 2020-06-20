State reports 255 new cases of COVID-19, 20 deaths linked to the virus

Michigan's coronavirus numbers are starting to climb again, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 255 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 deaths as of Saturday, June 20. This brings the state total to 61,084 cases and 5,843 deaths.

Ingham County reports 796 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 468 cases and 29 deaths.

Clinton County reports 154 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 202 cases and seven deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 242 reports 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 4,083 cases and 68 deaths.

However, the good news is the state reports 49,290 people have recovered from COVID-19, over 80 percent of Michigan's cases.

This number will be updated weekly.

