State reports 211 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

COVID-19 continues to slowly spread in the Great Lake State, as the state of Michigan reported 211 confirmed cases and 5 deaths since Thursday, June 18.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 60,829 and deaths climbed to 5,823 as of June 19.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties.

Ingham County has 790 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County has 467 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County now reporting 201 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County has 150 cases and 11 deaths.

Michigan's death toll now stands at 5,823.

But, this week state health officials say 44,964 people have recovered from the virus.

That new statistic will be updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.