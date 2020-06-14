State reports 189 new COVID cases, 3 deaths.

Coronavirus cases in Michigan are trending upwards as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 189 new cases in Michigan and 3 new deaths. This bring the state total to 59,990 cases and 5,770 deaths.

Clinton County reports it has a total of 145 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports it has a total of 195 cases and seven deaths.

Ingham County reports it has a total of 785 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports it has a total of 464 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports it has a total of 241 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reported now new cases, totaling at 4,050 cases and 68 deaths.

The good new, however, Michigan reports 44,964 people have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan, almost 75% of those who tested positive.

