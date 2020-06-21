State reports 146 new COVID cases, 3 deaths

COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the Great Lake State, as Michigan reports 146 new COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths as of Sunday, June 21.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 61,230 and deaths climbed to 5,846 as of June 21.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb Counties.

Ingham county has 804 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson county has 468 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton county now reporting 203 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton county has 156 cases and 11 deaths.

But, this week state health officials say 49,290 people have recovered from the virus.

That new statistic will be updated weekly.

Michigan has the ninth highest total of COVID-19 cases.

