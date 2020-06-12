State reports 125 new cases, 8 new deaths linked to COVID-19

Michigan is now trending in the 100's of new coronavirus cases, as the State of Michigan reports 125 new cases and 8 new deaths linked to the coronavirus. This brings the state total to 59,621 cases and 5,745 deaths.

Clinton County reports 145 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 195 cases and seven deaths.

Ingham County reports 793 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 466 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 240 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 4,040 cases and 70 deaths.

Michigan ranks ninth in coronavirus cases across the United States and has a statewide fatality rate of 9.6%, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

However the good news is 42,041 have recovered from the coronavirus from Michigan. This number will be updated Saturday, June 13th.

