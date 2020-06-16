State reports 125 new Coronavirus cases and 18 deaths

The novel coronavirus continues it's spread throughout Michigan, however slowly, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 125 new coronavirus cases and 18 deaths. This brings the state total to 60,189 cases and 5,790 deaths.

Clinton County reports 146 cases and 11 deaths.

Eaton County reports 196 cases and seven deaths.

Ingham County reports 781 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 465 cases and 29 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 242 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports 4,057 cases and 68 deaths.

Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties are the hardest hit in by the virus Michigan.

However the good news is the State of Michigan reports 44,964 have recovered from COVID-19.

This number will be updated weekly.

Michigan currently ranks ninth in coronavirus cases across the United States.

