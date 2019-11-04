State police warn marijuana could be in school classrooms

Recreational marijuana is legal for people 21 and older, but state police say minors are getting their hands on it and warns it could end up in classrooms.

Kids are being more creative with how they sneak marijuana into school.

Police are seeing a rise in marijuana edibles at school.

Since recreational marijuana was made legal it's been easier for kids to get their hands on it.

Police are asking parents to talk to their kids and teach them not to eat their friends food because that is how a lot of marijuana edibles have been shared.

A safe bet for kids is to eat the food their parents give or the food from the school's cafeteria.

If a child is caught bringing marijuana edibles they could suffer hefty consequences.

Students could be charged with a felony if they knowingly share drugs with their classmates.

Police say its dangerous to do that because the person could be allergic to the drug and it could actually kill them.

There could be consequences for students who consume the edible as well.

Police say if a child is given edibles at school they should inform a teacher.

Police say with pot being legal their jobs are much more difficult, especially during traffic stops when troopers smell marijuana on someone or in the car.

They say many prosecutors haven't made it clear on how law enforcement should handle each situation.

Sargent Andrew Jeffery said, "We come across a lot of kids that are under 21 that have possession of it and obviously that's in violation so we seize it and go through the process that way but when we come across people that are 21 and older and actually have it legally that's where it's kind of hard to deal with it in that aspect,"

It's about to get easier for people to get their hands on marijuana.

The state started accepting applications for recreational businesses Friday.

The first licenses are expected to be approved sometime this month.

Recreational pot shops could open to the public over the next few months.

