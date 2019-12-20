State police investigate crash sending three to hospital

Michigan State Police are investigating what caused a two car accident in Hillsdale County on Thursday.

Troopers are reporting that around 6:30 p.m. on Dec. 19, there was a crash between two vehicles at the intersection of Squawfield Road and Waldron Road.

Everyone involved was transported to the hospital.

Two people in one vehicle were sent to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital in Jackson via ambulance with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The one person in the other vehicle was flown to St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo with life threatening injuries and is listed in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Hudson Fire/Rescue, Reading Emergency Unit, and WrightWaldron EMS.

