State park recreational passports cost $1 more

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources increased the cost of recreation passports by $1.

Vehicle entry passports will now cost $12, instead of $11.

The DNR said this is the first recreational pass increase since 2013, however all other resident passport fees such as motorcycles or commercial vehicles will remain the same.

“Although we were not anticipating a $1 increase this year, the additional revenue will help fill in funding gaps,” DNR Parks and Recreation Chief Ron Olson said. “We are continually working on challenges including rising wages, the ever-increasing cost of goods and services and $278 million worth of significant infrastructure repairs and projects."

The DNR said that recreational passport sales and royalty fees make 93 percent of state parks funding.

