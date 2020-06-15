State opens online voter registration process to groups

A new tool from the Michigan Department of State will let civic groups and organizations use the state’s voter registration website for their voter registration drives.

If such groups are using voter registration programs, they’ll be able to transfer the data in them to the online voter registration system through an application programming interface, or API.

Groups will have to undergo a security review and make sure their systems are compatible with the state’s.

If a group is unable to use the API, the state can issue it a unique URL to, which the group in turn can give to a registering voter and it will direct them to the state’s website.

“Civic groups and other organizations that conduct voter registration drives are doing important work to drive engagement in the democratic process,” Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in the release. “Giving them access to another tool that allows them to conduct that work efficiently and securely streamlines the process while reducing waste and saving money.”

The Michigan Secretary of State’s website is at www.michigan.gov/sos. For more information, email elections@michigan.gov.

