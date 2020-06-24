State officials report over 300 new cases of COVID-19, 4 deaths

The daily number of coronavirus cases in Michigan appears to be growing, as the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reports 323 new cases of the coronavirus in Michigan and 4 deaths linked to the virus as of June 24, 2020.

The state total now sits at 61,953 cases and 5,868 deaths.

Ingham County reports it has 855 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 468 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports it has 219 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports it has 160 cases and 11 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 242 cases and 26 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections reports it has 4,097 cases and 68 deaths.

The hardest hit counties continue to be Oakland, Wayne, and Macomb counties.

However, the good news is Michigan reports 49,290 have recovered from the coronavirus in Michigan. This statistic will be updated on Saturdays.

Michigan continues to be the ninth highest in coronavirus cases in the United States.

The Detroit Tigers also reported one staff member and one player tested positive for the virus.

