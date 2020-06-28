State officials report 252 cases, 4 deaths

Coronavirus continues to spread throughout Michigan as Michigan health officials report 252 new cases of coronavirus and 4 deaths linked to the virus.

The state total is now 62,261 cases and 5,911 deaths.

Ingham County reports 951 cases and 29 deaths.

Jackson County reports 473 cases and 29 deaths.

Eaton County reports 240 cases and seven deaths.

Clinton County reports 173 cases and 12 deaths.

Shiawassee County reports 246 cases and 26 deaths.

However, despite the higher amount of cases lately, Michigan reports 51,099 have recovered from the coronavirus.

That's up over one thousand from last Saturday.

This number will be updated weekly.

