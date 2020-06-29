State officials confirm 63,497 positive cases of COVID-19, 88 cases linked to Harper's

State officials have announced 63,497 positive cases of COVID-19 Monday, June 29.

The state said the total number of deaths related to the virus has now reached 5,915.

The number of positive cases increased by 236 and the number of deaths increased by four.

Monday afternoon, the Ingham County Health Department confirmed to News 10 that 88 positive cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Harper's Restaurant and Brew Pub. The cases have spread to Grosse Pointe.

"Most of us in East Lansing commute from home and back, since there isn't much else to do," he said. "I think it just goes to show that if you're willingly participating in high-risk activities, like going to a packed bar, you need to also be aware of the risk you're bringing to other communities you visit, a studnet who was at Harper's told News 10.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail says this is something the department was worried about.

"The multitude of people who were exposed and have become sick at Harper's are now going to create, you know, other spot outbreaks," said Vail.

Vail hopes Ingham County can continue to test and contact trace the cases.

She also says moving forward people shouldn't worry about going to Downtown East Lansing.

"It's the people that have the virus, not the building, there's nothing scary about being near that building. The other businesses, though, I think to sway those concerns really need to seriously consider denying entry for people who don't wear masks," said Vail.

Owner Jake Hawley of Barrio, a restaurant across the street from Harper's in Downtown East Lansing, told News 10 they took immediate action when they heard about the outbreak.

"We closed Thursday to get all of our staff tested. We were pretty strict, you know, going into all this. the only thing we're requiring that's different is masks for anyone who's in line," said Hawley.

Barrio reopened on Sunday. Hawley says all his employees have tested negative for COVID-19.

