State officials announces just over 48,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Michigan topped 48,000 Tuesday, May 12.

State officials announced there were 48,021 cases of COVID-19 in Michigan with 4,674 deaths.

On Tuesday, the state posted the following information regarding state deaths onto its website:

"Regular reviews of death certificate data maintained in Vital Records reporting systems are conducted by MDHHS staff three times per week. As a part of this process, records that identify COVID-19 infection as a contributing factor to death are compared against all laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS). If a death certificate is matched to a confirmed COVID-19 case and that record in the MDSS does not indicate the individual died, the MDSS record is updated to indicate the death and the appropriate local health department is notified."

The state said the matched deaths are then posted to the website. The state said Tuesday's data includes 19 additional deaths following this methodology.

Ingham County has 594 cases with 17 deaths, according to the website.

Nearby Jackson County is reporting 401 cases with 26 deaths, according to the website.

For more information on COVID-19 in Michigan, click here.

