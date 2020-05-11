State officials announce coronavirus cases top 47,550

Michigan State officials announce there are 47,552 cases of COVID-19 with 4,584 deaths.

The state said as of Friday, May 8, 22,686 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

In Ingham County, there are 586 cases of coronavirus as of Monday, May 11, with 17 deaths. Just to the south, Jackson County is reporting 400 cases of COVID-19 with 26 deaths.

The City of Detroit is reporting 9,851 cases of COVID-19 with 1,192 deaths.

Nearby Oakland and Macomb counties still have a high amount of cases with Macomb County reporting 6,064 cases of COVID-19 and Oakland County reporting 7,752 cases of COVID-19.

For a full breakdown of COVID-19 in Michigan, click here.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.

