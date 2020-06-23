State officials confirm 221 new cases of COVID-19, Fauci says vaccine could be here by end of 2020

State officials have confirmed 221 new, positive cases of COVID-19 with 11 new deaths, bringing the state total to 61,630 cases with 5,864 deaths.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert says he is cautiously optimistic that there will be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year or early 2021, and is warning that the next few weeks will be critical to tamping down coronavirus hot spots around the country.

Dr. Fauci and other top health officials also told lawmakers on Tuesday they have not been asked to slow down testing for coronavirus. This is an issue that became controversial after President Donald Trump said last weekend that he had asked them to do just that because it was uncovering too many infections.

President Trump said Wednesday that he wasn’t kidding when he said that.

Locally, the Ingham County Health Department said the increase in COVID-19 cases reported for June 22 was the largest the county had seen since May 27.

On Tuesday, they announced 14 people who tested positive for COVID-19 recently visited Harper's Restaurant & Brewpub in downtown East Lansing.

The Ingham County Health Department said all of the people with COVID-19 cases linked to Harpers are between the ages of 19 and 23, with approximately half being linked to MSU. The health department said some have permanent residences in other Michigan counties.

Harpers announced Monday it would be closing until it figures out a plan to eliminate lines.

The health department said health inspectors found Harper's following appropriate safety procedures related to employees, restaurant capacity and table spacing.

The health department said people with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should get tested immediately for COVID-19. The health department said those without symptoms can also get tested.

As a reminder, the health department said asymptomatic infections do happen and can be contagious. Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, shortness of breath and fever.

