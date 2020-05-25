State officials announce 12 new coronavirus deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has confirmed 202 new positive cases and 12 new deaths linked as a result of COVID-19 as of Monday, May 25.

The total number of positive cases in the state of Michigan has reached 54,881 with 5,240 deaths.

Clinton County is reporting 138 positive cases with 10 deaths.

Eaton County is reporting 178 positive cases with six deaths.

Hillsdale County is reporting 170 positive cases with 24 deaths.

Jackson is reporting 438 positive cases with 26 deaths.

Ingham County is reporting 701 positive cases with 25 deaths.

As of Friday, May 22, the state says 33,168 have recovered from the coronavirus. This number is updated by MDHHS weekly.

