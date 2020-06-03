State officials announce 304 more positive cases of COVID-19

State officials announce 304 more confirmed, positive cases of COVID-19 with 17 more deaths as of Wednesday, June 3.

There are 58,035 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state now with 5,570 deaths.

As of May 29, 38,099 made a full recovery from COVID-19. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services updates this number weekly.

Ingham County is reporting 746 cases of COVID-19 with 27 deaths.

Jackson is reporting 458 cases of COVID-19 with 28 deaths.

Eaton is reporting 192 cases of COVID-19 with six deaths.

