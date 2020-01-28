State of the State address on Wednesday

Not only is Governor Gretchen Whitmer leading the Democratic State of the Union address, she will also be giving the State of the State address as a part of her duties as governor.

The State of the State will be delivered Wednesday night during a joint conference of the Michigan legislature at the capitol.

She's expected to speak on the challenges Michigan is facing, and outline her policy priorities for the year ahead.

Her speech will be streaming Wednesday night online. You can watch on the WILX app, as well as wilx.com

Don't have time? A breakdown of the speech will be at 11 p.m. on Wednesday night.

