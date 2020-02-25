State of the City address in Jackson on Wednesday

Mayor Dobies will host his "State of the City" on Wednesday night.

The speech will be from the Michigan Theatre in Jackson and will start at 6 p.m.

Dobies says that the address will focus on getting citizens involved in city government and highlight future projects in the city.

“The address will be focusing on civic engagement. We’ve made a lot of progress as a community, and we want to continue that forward trajectory by providing opportunities for residents and businesses to get involved,” Dobies said.

There will be a guest speaker at the event, taking the stage before Mayor Dobies, according to the City of Jackson website.

Ken Toll, President and CEO of the United Way of Jackson will speak on his organization’s initiatives to battle poverty in Jackson and how residents can get involved.

“Financial instability is the common thread running through every social issue in our community. At the United Way, we’ve shifted our focus to helping people develop pathways out of poverty. The challenge is huge, but here in Jackson we have every element needed to help all people succeed,” Toll said.

It is free and open to the public to attend.

This is Mayor Dobies' third address.

WILX will have a livestream from the event on wilx.com.

