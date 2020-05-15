State of Michigan tops over 50,000 coronavirus cases

The coronavirus continues to spread throughout the Great Lake state, as the state of Michigan now reports 497 new cases, topping 50,000 throughout Michigan. The state also reported 38 new deaths.

Clinton County now reports three new cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 132 cases and 10 deaths in Clinton County.

Eaton County reports one new case and no deaths, bringing the total to 162 cases and six deaths.

Ingham county reports 10 new cases and one new death, bringing the total to 629 cases and 20 deaths.

Jackson County reports five new cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 416 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County now reports three new cases and no new deaths, bringing the total to 222 cases and 19 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 56 new cases and no new deaths, making the total of 2,227 cases and 56 deaths.

