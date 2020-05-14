State of Michigan reports almost 1,200 new COVID-19 cases

The coronavirus isn't letting up in Michigan as the state reported 1,191 new cases as of Thursday, May 14, more than 800 more reported cases than yesterday's 370 confirmed cases. The state also saw 73 new deaths since Wednesday, May, 13.

While this is a huge increase in cases, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said there are several factors as to why the state of Michigan has seen such a big increase. These factors include backlogged results being reported electronically into the Michigan Disease Surveillance System (MDSS) and increased testing at correctional facilities across the state.

Clinton County now reports 129 cases and 10 deaths.

Eaton County is reporting 161 cases and six deaths, up six cases from yesterday.

Ingham County now reports 619 cases and 19 deaths, up 14 cases and one death.

Jackson County is reporting 411 cases and 26 deaths, up six cases from yesterday.

Shiawassee County now reports 219 cases and 19 deaths, up six cases from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Corrections now reports 2,171 cases and 56 deaths, up 26 cases from yesterday.

The good news is 22,686 have recovered from the virus, those numbers are updated weekly.

