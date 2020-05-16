State of Michigan reports 425 new cases of COVID-19

The state of COVID-19 continues to worsen in the Great Lake State, as the state of Michigan reported 425 confirmed cases and 55 deaths Saturday, May 16.

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Michigan rose to 50,504 and deaths climbed to 4,880 as of May 16.

Ingham County has 629 cases and 20 deaths.

Jackson County has 416 cases and 26 deaths.

Eaton County now reporting 162 cases and six deaths.

Clinton County has 132 cases and ten deaths.

Shiawassee County has 222 cases and 19 deaths.

But, this week state health officials say 28,234 people have recovered from the virus.

That new statistic will be updated weekly.

