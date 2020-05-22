State of Michigan reports 403 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths

The novel coronavirus is still slowly infecting Michiganders as the State of Michigan reports 403 new confirmed cases and 29 new deaths Friday, May 22.

Clinton County reports 136 cases and 10 deaths, no new cases or deaths from Thursday.

Eaton County reports three new cases and no new deaths, totaling at 173 cases and six deaths.

Ingham county reports eight new cases and no new deaths, totaling at 682 cases and 24 deaths.

Jackson County is reporting five new cases and no new deaths, totaling at 430 cases and 26 deaths.

Shiawassee County is reporting no new cases and no new deaths totaling at 247 cases and 22 deaths.

The Michigan Department of Corrections is reporting 18 new cases and no new deaths, totaling at 3,275 cases and 60 deaths.

The good news is the State of Michigan reports 28,234 people who tested positive have recovered from COVID-19.

These numbers will be updated weekly.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.