UPDATE: State of Michigan is updating coronavirus case reporting time and format

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said it be updating how it reports coronavirus cases.

The department said it will begin reporting coronavirus case numbers and testing numbers in a daily web update at 3 p.m. As of Friday at 3 p.m. there were 3,657 total cases of coronavirus in Michigan with 92 deaths. Ingham County is reporting its first death.

The MDHHS said it will provide statewide numbers for the following:

• Cumulative cases and deaths broken down by county.

• A map illustrating case density by county.

• Percentage of cases by age range (in 10-year increments).

• Overall percentage of cases by sex.

• Overall percentage of deceased by sex.

• Cumulative number of specimens tested for COVID-19.

• Average age, median age and age range of deaths.

“As the number of people tested and case counts have drastically increased in recent days, our team has prioritized how it is reporting this information,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Our goal is to provide timely and accurate data during this pandemic.”

The department said it will no longer give a daily breakdown by county of confirmed cases but will include those numbers in a cumulative table to help simplify reporting.

The MDHHS said healthcare providers, local health departments and others may publicly announce cases or deaths before they are included in the statewide count.

The MDHHS said local public health departments can be utilized for more information and might report more details on specific cases that the state.

