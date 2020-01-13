State, nonprofit grants to boost Detroit recycling efforts

Recycling efforts in Detroit are expected to get a boost from nearly $800,000 in grants.

Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy will give the city more than $458,000.

Another $325,000 is coming from The Recycling Partnership as part of an education campaign aimed at increasing participation in curbside and multifamily recycling programs.

Residential access to recycling and collection will be increased in Detroit through the purchase of 16,400 curbside recycling carts and nearly 4,000 multifamily containers.

The grants are to help build on Michigan’s Know It Before You Throw It recycling education campaign.

