State, local health deptartments contacting coronavirus patients

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, as well as local health departments, are currently contacting people in Michigan who have tested positive for coronavirus.

Public health staff are calling to check on health status, provide information about COVID-19 and actions people should be taking, help locate needed services and track the spread of the infection in the community, according to the state.

“We recognize many people do not like to answer the phone if they don’t recognize the number, but during this time this call could be someone offering you important information regarding your health,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “We ask Michiganders to please answer these calls and return voicemails from the local health departments or the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.”

The state said calls might be from area codes where people don't normally receive calls.

"To keep each person’s information private and to provide residents with information they need, it is important for health department staff to speak directly with impacted Michiganders," a news release said.

While these calls are legitimate, Attorney General Dana Nessel reminds people to be on the alert for potential scammers, using the "spoofing" method, an ability to change a phone number to anything on a caller ID.

As a reminder, the state said health departments will never offer medication for treatment or prevention of COVID-19, ask for Medicaid or other insurance information, or request any financial or personal information, including social security numbers.

The state said people will be asked questions about their current health status, symptoms they might be experiencing, who they have been in contact with, and places they have been in recent days.

If you are concerned about a call you received from a local health department or MDHHS, you can contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136. The line is available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

