State legislators take the plunge for a good cause

The Special Olympics Capitol Polar Plunge took place on Thursday.

This annual event is held to raise funds to benefit the Michigan Special Olympics.

This is the 9th year that legislatures have participated in the plunge at the State Capitol.

The event is always held in February according to a spokesperson from the Capitol Polar Plunge group.

Each person that jumps raises money and we were told that Sen. Hertel is usually the biggest fundraiser.

