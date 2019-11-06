State legislators introduce plan to allow college athletes to be compensated

A plan has been introduced in the Michigan legislature to allow college athletes to be paid for their name, image, and likeness.

Two state representatives who are former athletes proposed the bill.

Brandt Iden (R-Oshtemo) and Joe Tate (D-Detroit), former MSU football player, were behind the bill.

“We’re not going to punt on this issue. We’re going to lead,” said Iden, who played tennis at Kalamazoo College. “College sports is a billion-dollar business, but these outdated NCAA rules treat the student-athletes at the heart of that business unfairly. Right now, student-athletes have no liberty when it comes to capitalizing on their own names and images.”

Tate said: “Someone can set up a signing at their store and charge $25 per inscription, but the student-athlete providing that signature or inscription gets nothing under current NCAA bylaws. Athletes who are struggling to get by and unable to even have a little walking around money are going to be able to enter into the market through their current craft, and that’s a positive and just development.”

Tate was an offensive lineman at Michigan State from 2000-03.

He is adding an additional bill that allows agents to enter into contracts with student-athletes, which is currently considered a crime in Michigan.

If signed into law, the plans would be effective in July 2020.

Athletes getting paid for their image, name, or likeness is currently banned by the NCAA.

Recently, the NCAA committed to eventually allowing compensation for name, image, and likeness - click here for that story.

"The board is emphasizing that change must be consistent with the values of college sports and higher education and not turn student-athletes into employees of institutions," Board chair Michael Drake told The Associated Press.

The NCAA's move came a month after California passed a law that would make it illegal for NCAA schools to prohibit college athletes from making money on endorsements, autograph signings and social media advertising, among other activities.

