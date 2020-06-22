State lawmakers expected to announce MI "Return to Learn" plan

House and Senate lawmakers are scheduled to announce the Michigan "Return to Learn" plan, which they say will give schools "maximum flexibility to empower students and parents in the coming school year," according to a news release.

State Representative Pamela Hornberger and Senator Lana Theis, chairs of the House and Senate education committees, will deliver an overview of the bicameral plan Tuesday, according to the release.

Earlier last week during a press conference, Governor Gretchen Whitmer gave Michigan schools the green light to reopen for in-person learning this fall. She said if all goes well and the state continues on its current trajectory, students will be able to return to their classroom this fall as part of Phase 4 of MI Safe Start plan, which most regions of the state are currently in.

The governor said the state's 800-plus districts will move at their own pace with some districts being able to start more aggressively than others.

"Each has unique challenges and each has different resources whether it's what the building looks like. What I can tell you is that our intent is to resume in-person instruction to do so in a way that is safe but also but to make sure that as we get back to school as we return to learn that we have very clear guidance as to what the minimum expectations are. Some schools will be able to do things in an even more aggressive way others will need some help just to get to the minimum expectations but we know bringing down class size is a possibility," Gov. Whitmer said.

Gov. Whitmer also mentioned concern for the number of teachers old enough to be considered more vulnerable to the virus. She said schools will also have to be prepared for a potential second wave of the virus and be able to move quickly if that happens.

During her press conference, the governor said she will be releasing a "Return to School Roadmap," which is set to be released by her office on June 30.

The press conference will be held on the Michigan State Capitol steps on Tuesday, June 23 at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.

