State launching 'BE COUNTED' census campaign Wednesday

On Wednesday morning, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and officials from other state agencies will launch a new statewide 2020 census awareness campaign.

State officials are partnering with CATA to introduce the 'BE COUNTED' campaign at the east entrance of the Michigan State Capitol.

The state is trying to bring attention to the 2020 U.S. Census count in Michigan. The results of the census determine funding that the state gets from the federal government.

An estimated $3,000 per person is given to the state by the federal government annually, based on these results. The census happens every ten years and another count won't occur again until 2030.

The state will be distributing 'census awareness kits' for state transportation agencies to have printed out and they will be debuting two CATA busses with a 'BE COUNTED' wrap on them.

People can be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census by responding to a mailed invitation, or also by phone, or online. All census data needs to be collected by April 1.

While the launch is happening, Capital Ave. downtown will have one lane closed from 9:30 a.m until noon.