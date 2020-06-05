State health officials confirm 58,525 positive cases of COVID-19

State health officials confirmed 284 more positive cases of COVID-19 with 20 more deaths as of Friday, June 5.

Ingham County has confirmed 755 positive cases with 27 deaths.

Ionia County has confirmed 154 cases with 4 deaths.

Jackson has confirmed 459 cases with 28 deaths.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced it is providing "additional and improved statistics" on the state's COVID-19 website.

“We are continuing to improve the information we are providing as our goal is to share timely and accurate data during this pandemic,” said Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health. “Data is now being provided in visual, easy-to-understand graphs and allow users to display data by date, for their county or by preparedness region. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of MDHHS staff who made this possible.”

The department said beginning Friday, the following information is being included on the website:

• Confirmed and probable cases and deaths by age group, sex and race breakdowns for the state, preparedness regions and counties.

• Total serologic and diagnostic tests by county and preparedness region.

• Cumulative confirmed cases and deaths by date.

MDHHS said the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists has set a national standard defining "probable" cases. The department said identifying probable cases and deaths provides "a more complete picture about how COVID-19 has impacted the state," which is defined by the following:

1. Having clinical disease AND an epidemiologic link.

2. Having a presumptive lab result AND either clinical disease OR an epidemiologic link.

3. Having a death certificate that lists COVID-19 disease as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death without a positive COVID-19 confirmed lab result.

To view a complete breakdown of the impact of COVID-19 on the state of Michigan, click here.

